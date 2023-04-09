Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 435,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,438 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $194.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.54. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

