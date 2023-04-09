Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $71,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after buying an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,611,000 after buying an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.45. 1,659,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,650. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

