Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.33. 9,567,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

