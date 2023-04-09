Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lessened by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

