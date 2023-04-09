Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Annex Advisory Services LLC’s Largest Position

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 13.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $234,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $203.20. 1,989,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,962. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

