Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

VTYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $493,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $493,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,078,726.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 182,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,077,237. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

