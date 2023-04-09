Veritaseum Price Down 2.2% This Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $65.24 million and $6,235.46 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $30.35 or 0.00108162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00336386 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

