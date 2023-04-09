Veritaseum Price Reaches $28.70 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $28.70 or 0.00102892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $61.69 million and $1,348.19 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

