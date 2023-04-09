Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VBTX. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43. Veritex has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at $607,383.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at $607,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,752 shares of company stock valued at $295,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

