Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.92.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

