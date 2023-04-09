Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.09 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $99.45 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.66 or 0.00013036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00030346 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018979 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,061.02 or 0.99984631 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.66703901 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,183,761.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.