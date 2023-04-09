Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Walmart by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.21.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

