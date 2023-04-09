Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Shares of WMT opened at $150.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.21. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

