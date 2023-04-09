WAM Research Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WAX)

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

