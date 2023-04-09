Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.2 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

