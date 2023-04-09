Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Boosted by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.7% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $163.66. 3,290,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.