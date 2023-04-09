WazirX Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. WazirX has a market cap of $70.32 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

