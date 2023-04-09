Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $18.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Banc of California Stock Up 1.1 %

BANC opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $727.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.23. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Stories

