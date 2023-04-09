Wells Fargo & Company Lowers OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target to $32.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 over the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

