Wells Fargo & Company Raises RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $256.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $256.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $204.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.18. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.93%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

