Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $98.42.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $258,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

