WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0566 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $43.29 million and approximately $699,699.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00323157 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012092 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000878 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003628 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.