Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $80.57 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $310.82 or 0.01112699 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,487,969 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

