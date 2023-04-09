Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Hits $0.0634

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $113.48 million and approximately $53,664.64 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,079,798,306 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,789,958,811 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,079,742,179 with 1,789,902,676 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06330463 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $89,795.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

