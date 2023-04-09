XDC Network Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. XDC Network has a market cap of $566.54 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XDC Network has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,827,440,953 coins. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

