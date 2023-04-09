XPO (NYSE:XPO) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XPO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. XPO has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.06.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

