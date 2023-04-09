Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Yum China were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum China Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

