Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. Zcash has a market cap of $633.76 million and approximately $26.43 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $38.81 or 0.00138934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00055851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00037087 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001269 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

