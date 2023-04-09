ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $604,685.68 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. ZClassic has a market cap of $604,685.68 and $50.41 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00137263 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00055452 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00037523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.