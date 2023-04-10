117,208 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 117,208 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,168 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 52,515 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.

RIVN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. 3,679,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,944,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

