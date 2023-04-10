1,356 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 203.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,154,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,779,000 after acquiring an additional 774,602 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,785,000 after purchasing an additional 160,987 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 432,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,670,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 222.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 220.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.43. 1,100,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,080. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.05. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $263.57.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.