1,502,553 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,502,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,598,000 after purchasing an additional 553,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after buying an additional 590,870 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,731,689. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.