151,810 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 151,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,441,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 10.6% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.
Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.83. The company had a trading volume of 456,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,742. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.49.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
