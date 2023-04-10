2,612 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 131,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,191. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.42.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

