30,068 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Latigo Investments LLC

Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.13. 202,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $214.37. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

