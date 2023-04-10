3,833 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.31. 614,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $284.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.12.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.54.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

