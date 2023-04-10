3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MMM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.69.

NYSE MMM opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.83. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of 3M by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in 3M by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

