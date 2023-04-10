3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,549 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of 3M worth $42,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp lifted its position in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 616,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

