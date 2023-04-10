42-coin Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $34,112.79 or 1.19970071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00325349 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011870 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

