4,919 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Chubb makes up 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in Chubb by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

CB stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.45. 296,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.47 and its 200 day moving average is $207.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

