51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 3.4 %
COE opened at $5.70 on Thursday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 51Talk Online Education Group (COE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.