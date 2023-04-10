51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 3.4 %

COE opened at $5.70 on Thursday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

