700 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Acquired by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VAW stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,064. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.49. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $201.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

