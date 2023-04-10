83,450 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,458,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 890,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 233,142 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 732,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 501,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 73,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,930,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.29. 33,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $35.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.