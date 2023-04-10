Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Trimmed by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $103.40. 2,437,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,168. The firm has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.