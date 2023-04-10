Acala Token (ACA) One Day Volume Tops $3.05 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $67.27 million and $3.05 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10047738 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,575,341.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

