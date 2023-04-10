Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.43.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after buying an additional 144,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,211,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $90.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

See Also

