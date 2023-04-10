aelf Price Hits $0.31 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, aelf has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $185.40 million and $7.26 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003434 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001611 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,658,383 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

