AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.84. 7,246,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 11,785,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

