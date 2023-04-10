Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AKAM. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.23. 1,531,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $123.25.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,045.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,684.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $131,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,045.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,684.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,795 shares of company stock worth $701,059 and have sold 35,740 shares worth $2,815,700. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

