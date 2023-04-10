Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $277.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $277.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. CICC Research began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $299.00.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $194.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.37 and a 200 day moving average of $254.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

